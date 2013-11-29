Britain denies report that it asked energy suppliers to freeze prices-source

LONDON Nov 29 A British government source
denied a BBC report on Friday that ministers had asked the
country's biggest energy suppliers to freeze prices until the
2015 election.
The BBC had cited unidentified industry sources as saying
that the request from ministers was part of a wider deal being
discussed on energy pricing.
"This story is utterly misleading," said a Downing Street
source who asked not to be identified. "The government has not
asked for a price freeze. People should wait for us to announce
our plans."
The BBC later also reported the denial of its earlier story.
The government is expected to unveil details of its plan for
energy prices when finance minister George Osborne gives his
Dec. 5 Autumn Statement budget update.