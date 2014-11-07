EU's bank to loan Britain's power grid $2.4 billion

* UK power networks, infrastructure need massive investment
* Loan for improving grid, connecting new power generation
LONDON Nov 7 The European Union's bank will
loan Britain's National Grid, 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4
billion), its biggest ever single loan, the bank said on Friday.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) loan will go
towards upgrading Britain's ageing power grid, improving
networks and connecting new power generation.
"This represents the largest ever single loan made by
Europe's long-term lending institution," the EIB said in a
statement.
No details were provided about re-payment conditions for the
loan.
The long-term loan will include capital investment by
National Grid to improve infrastructure between the Wirral,
northwest England, and Scotland and the London Power Tunnels,
the EIB said.
The loan will also go towards improvements to protect
critical infrastructure from floods and provide substation
capacity needed for new connections to offshore wind farms and
new electricity interconnectors to continental Europe.
"Investment in the UK electricity transmission network is
essential to prepare for future demand, connect new sources of
renewable energy and upgrade old facilities," said Jonathan
Taylor, EIB's vice president.
Britain has estimated it needs around 110 billion pounds of
investment to replace ageing fossil fuel and nuclear power
stations and prevent power shortages into the 2020s.
(1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound)
