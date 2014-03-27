UPDATE 3-Britain orders anti-trust probe into energy suppliers

* Investigation could shake up energy sector
* Regulators detect signs of tacit coordination on pricing
* Probe could last more than 18 months until after election
* Market leader Centrica warns of possible hit to investment
By Karolin Schaps and Kate Holton
LONDON, March 27 Britain ordered an anti-trust
investigation into energy suppliers after finding signs of tacit
price coordination, launching a process that could result in the
break-up of some of the biggest players including Centrica
.
Ushering in what could be the biggest shake-up of Britain's
retail energy market since it was opened up 15 years ago, three
regulators said competition was now so weak and public trust so
low that a full investigation was required.
A final decision on the fate of the big six energy suppliers
is likely to be two years away. Bosses and some politicians
warned the resulting uncertainty could delay up to $330 billion
of investment the government says is needed to prevent the
lights from going out.
"We now have a clear recognition of market failure in the
energy industry," Tim Yeo, chairman of Britain's parliamentary
committee on energy, told Reuters on Thursday.
Yeo, a lawmaker in Prime Minister David Cameron's party,
urged the government to act swiftly to break up the energy
companies instead of waiting for a lengthy review.
"Uncertainty is the one killer for investment," he said.
Centrica Finance Director Nick Luff said the firm would "act
on that uncertainty and that's something the company and the
country will have to deal with."
The country's big six suppliers - SSE, Scottish
Power, Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON
and EDF Energy - are under intense political scrutiny
ahead of a national election next year because of soaring
utility bills.
The companies, which control around 95 percent of Britain's
energy supply to households and businesses, have denied
accusations by the opposition Labour party that they are ripping
off customers.
The regulators said they had found some signs of tacit
coordination by the companies on pricing strategies, though they
said there was no sign of explicit collusion. Shares in Centrica
were trading 0.4 percent higher and shares in SSE were down 2.4
percent at 1427 GMT.
POLITICAL ENERGY
The soaring cost of items from gas to train tickets has shot
up the political agenda since the return of economic growth
forced the opposition Labour party to shift its line of attack
to the decline in real incomes that has squeezed voters.
Labour leader Ed Miliband pledged last September to freeze
bills for 20 months if he won the 2015 election, prompting Prime
Minister Cameron to order a review in October.
"Profit increases and recent price rises have intensified
public distrust of suppliers and highlight the need for a market
investigation to clear the air," energy regulator Ofgem said
after the results of that review were published on Thursday.
In total, retail profits within the sector rose to 1.1
billion pounds ($1.8 billion) from 233 million pounds between
2009 and 2012, the regulators said.
"The launch of a full-blown market investigation is
confirmation that the energy market is broken," Labour's shadow
energy minister Caroline Flint told parliament.
The big six energy groups argue that Britons' energy costs
are lower than in many other European countries, where the
market is generally dominated by one or two big players.
Government figures published on Thursday showed UK domestic
gas and electricity prices were the lowest and fifth lowest last
year among the EU's 15 oldest member nations and average unit
costs for energy are also comparatively low.
But biting winters, badly insulated houses and inefficient
heaters drive up costs to British consumers.
A Reuters analysis of company data showed hundreds of
thousands of customers have started switching to smaller
providers in search of better deals. One of those to benefit is
Ovo Energy.
"It is likely we will see a much more dramatic shake-up of
the sector now and that can only be good news for energy
customers and the industry as a whole," said Stephen
Fitzpatrick, chief executive of the small supplier.
A public consultation will run for eight weeks until the end
of May before the regulators make their final decision to refer
the sector for investigation.
The competition watchdog has 18 months to carry out the
investigation and can request a six-month extension if needed,
pushing the outcome of the investigation well beyond next year's
May election.
($1 = 0.6037 British Pounds)
