公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四

UK weighs introducing criminal sanctions against energy firms

LONDON Oct 31 British energy minister Ed Davey said on Thursday the government was considering introducing criminal sanctions against energy firms found to have manipulated markets and was ready to force the same companies to make switching supplier much quicker.

"I intend to consult on the introduction of criminal sanctions for anyone found manipulating energy markets and harming the consumer interest," Davey told parliament.

