U.S. insurer AIG to set up EU subsidiary in Luxembourg

LONDON, March 8 U.S. insurer AIG plans
to set up a European Union subsidiary in Luxembourg, as well as
keeping operations in Britain, it said on Wednesday.
"This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for
whatever form the UK's exit from the EU ultimately takes,"
Anthony Baldwin, Chief Executive of AIG Europe said in a
statement.
AIG said the proposed changes were expected to be completed
in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)