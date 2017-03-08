U.S. insurer AIG to set up EU subsidiary in Luxembourg

LONDON, March 8 U.S. insurer AIG plans to set up a European Union subsidiary in Luxembourg, as well as keeping operations in Britain, it said on Wednesday.

"This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for whatever form the UK's exit from the EU ultimately takes," Anthony Baldwin, Chief Executive of AIG Europe said in a statement.

AIG said the proposed changes were expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)