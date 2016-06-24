UPDATE 1-Airbus boss urges UK to stay competitive post-Brexit

(Adds extra quote, shares, analysts)
PARIS, June 24 The head of European aerospace
firm Airbus Group said on Friday a decision by UK
voters to leave the European Union was a blow to Britain but
that he hoped the country would focus on remaining competitive.
"The world will not stand still, nor will Europe," Chief
Executive Tom Enders said in an emailed statement.
"I hope the divorce will proceed with a view to minimizing
economic damage to all impacted by Brexit. Britain will suffer
but I'm sure it will focus even more now on the competitiveness
of its economy vis-a-vis the EU and the world at large."
Airbus, founded in 1970 and spread between major plants in
Britain, France, Germany and Spain, builds wings for Airbus
passenger jets in the UK where the group employs 15,000 people.
With major aircraft investment decisions already taken for
the next 10-15 years, Airbus has said its UK operations will not
be affected any time soon, but has warned it could reconsider
its position in the country in the long term.
Enders, who was one of the first major industry leaders to
campaign publicly for Britain to remain in the EU, said, "of
course we will review our UK investment strategy, as everybody
else will".
Shares in Airbus Group fell as much as 9 percent in common
with leading European stocks as the vote to leave the EU sent
shockwaves through financial markets, but recovered to trade
down 4.7 percent at mid-morning, outperforming the Paris bourse.
Some analysts said Airbus Group would partially benefit for
now from a stronger dollar, which makes its aircraft more
competitive against U.S. rival Boeing, and a weaker
pound, which would dampen part of its production costs.
But the company is vulnerable to any broad downturn in
economic confidence that could hurt travel demand and demand for
civil aircraft, Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and
Andrew Callus)