UPDATE 1-Airbus boss urges UK to stay competitive post-Brexit

(Adds extra quote, shares, analysts)

PARIS, June 24 The head of European aerospace firm Airbus Group said on Friday a decision by UK voters to leave the European Union was a blow to Britain but that he hoped the country would focus on remaining competitive.

"The world will not stand still, nor will Europe," Chief Executive Tom Enders said in an emailed statement.

"I hope the divorce will proceed with a view to minimizing economic damage to all impacted by Brexit. Britain will suffer but I'm sure it will focus even more now on the competitiveness of its economy vis-a-vis the EU and the world at large."

Airbus, founded in 1970 and spread between major plants in Britain, France, Germany and Spain, builds wings for Airbus passenger jets in the UK where the group employs 15,000 people.

With major aircraft investment decisions already taken for the next 10-15 years, Airbus has said its UK operations will not be affected any time soon, but has warned it could reconsider its position in the country in the long term.

Enders, who was one of the first major industry leaders to campaign publicly for Britain to remain in the EU, said, "of course we will review our UK investment strategy, as everybody else will".

Shares in Airbus Group fell as much as 9 percent in common with leading European stocks as the vote to leave the EU sent shockwaves through financial markets, but recovered to trade down 4.7 percent at mid-morning, outperforming the Paris bourse.

Some analysts said Airbus Group would partially benefit for now from a stronger dollar, which makes its aircraft more competitive against U.S. rival Boeing, and a weaker pound, which would dampen part of its production costs.

But the company is vulnerable to any broad downturn in economic confidence that could hurt travel demand and demand for civil aircraft, Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Andrew Callus)