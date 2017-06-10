Airbus may look beyond UK unless Brexit demands met -Sunday Times

LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move
production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European
plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of
people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit
talks, the Sunday Times reported.
Britain is due to begin negotiations with the rest of the
European Union about the terms of its departure in nine days
time, despite Prime Minister Theresa May being weakened by
losing her majority in Thursday's election.
Fabrice Bregier, chief operating officer of Airbus, said a
deal must allow its staff from all over the world to enter
Britain easily, ensure that parts are exempt from trade tariffs
and ensure certain regulatory standards are maintained.
Otherwise, he said, Britain would risk losing Airbus
production in the future. "For new productions, it's very easy
to have a new plant somewhere in the world. We would have plenty
of offers to do that," Bregier said, according to the newspaper.
"We want to stay in the UK — provided the conditions to work
in an integrated organisation are met."
May might be forced to reassess her Brexit priorities after
being weakened by the election. She has previously said she
wants Britain to withdraw from Europe's custom union as well as
its single market. She has also said no deal would be better
than a bad deal, implying she could accept tariffs on imports
and exports.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday that a
"hard Brexit" where trade tariffs between the UK and European
Union were imposed could potentially impact the competitiveness
of the firm's activities in Britain.
Airbus employs over 10,000 people across two plants in
Britain, according to the company's website.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Bill Rigby)