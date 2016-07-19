UK will not invoke Article 50 this year, government lawyer says

LONDON, July 19 Britain will not begin its formal divorce from the European Union by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty this year, a government lawyer told the High Court on Tuesday.

Lawyer Jason Coppell referred to statements made by Prime Minister Theresa May who has said article 50 should not be triggered this year.

However, he indicated that the government's current position could change. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)