INSIGHT-When does Brexit mean Brexit: Could the UK change its mind?

| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Since entering Downing Street as
Britain's new prime minister last week, Theresa May has quickly
dispelled hopes that the UK might change its mind about leaving
the European Union.
"Brexit means Brexit," she said in her inaugural speech.
She added later that Britain will take the time it needs to
invoke the now notorious Article 50 of Europe's de facto
constitution governing a member's divorce from the EU. Both May
and her new minister for Brexit have said Article 50 would not
be triggered before the end of the year.
Yet once May gets the United Kingdom onto the Brexit runway,
can she turn back the plane?
That is the question many UK and continental European legal
minds are now pondering. One London firm of human rights lawyers
has formally asked the government's legal department to clarify
whether a country can invoke Article 50 and begin the process of
EU divorce - but then revoke it down the line.
May's government is also looking into the issue, as
ministers study their position regarding the timing and
aftermath of invoking Article 50, according to a person close to
the government.
Article 50 of the European Union's 2009 Lisbon Treaty, which
was drafted by a former British ambassador to the EU, has never
been used, providing no legal precedent for how it works.
Yet how May navigates the 256-word provision is ultimately a
political decision, government officials say, that will define
her premiership and the future of Britain's ties with the rest
of Europe.
If Article 50 can be revoked after it is invoked, then May's
calculations of when and how to start Britain's EU divorce could
be radically different from the widely assumed "irrevocable
trigger" of Article 50, according to lawyers and government
sources.
Charles Streeten, a British barrister who has examined the
legal arguments around the invocation and possible revocation of
Article 50, says a country can unilaterally pull back at any
point prior to the expiry of the two-year period during which,
according to the Lisbon Treaty, the European Union and the
exiting state need to work out the terms of their divorce.
"The benefits of this should not be underestimated. If I am
right, Britain would have a much stronger hand to play in the EU
negotiations," Streeten told Reuters. Streeten said the
government should seek formal advice from the European Union's
Court of Justice on the matter.
Bindmans, a top London firm of human rights lawyers, has
written to the government's legal department seeking
clarification on the revocability issue as well. "It would
appear to be in the UK's interests for that issue to be resolved
before the Article 50 process is commenced," Bindmans wrote in
its letter. The department declined comment.
In Brussels, another view prevails.
EU lawyers say Britain could only revoke an Article 50
notification if all the other 27 members of the EU agreed.
Otherwise, Britain could theoretically pull out of its divorce a
day before the two-year negotiating period is up and start
again, tangling the world's biggest trading block in years of
divorce talks.
UN-DIVORCE?
The June 23rd referendum in which 17.4 million voters cast
their ballots in favour of leaving the European Union versus
16.1 million who wanted to remain has opened up the biggest
period of British financial, political and constitutional
uncertainty in modern times.
The vote has been cast by some lawyers as a "Peasants'
Revolt" that is now facing a "counter revolution" because the
vote went against the wishes of most of Britain's political,
financial and business elites.
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Britain's foremost Brexit
politician, has said there is a concerted attempt to slow - or
even prevent - a British exit, just like the Peasants' Revolt of
1381 was ultimately crushed.
Since the referendum, several legal challenges have been
mounted aimed at giving lawmakers a say over both Brexit and
Article 50. At least seven lawsuits have been started arguing
that only parliament has the authority to decide whether Britain
should trigger Article 50.
The first of such lawsuits will be heard in October.
"I believe that people have been fooled," Gina Miller, a
co-founder of London fund manager SCM Private, 51, who is the
main claimant in the challenge.
"They have not realised that the referendum was not legally
binding and secondly there is no Brexit plan."
Dominic Chambers is a senior lawyer who has filed another
lawsuit aimed at forcing the government to allow parliament to
decide whether Brexit goes ahead. That case form part of
Miller's case.
Chambers, who is acting for hairdresser Deir Dos Santos,
says he wants parliament involved precisely because he believes
"Article 50 is a one-way street; once Article 50 has been
triggered it is irreversible."
Yet two of Britain's top law professors, Michael Dougan and
Derrick Wyatt, said they believe Britain could revoke a divorce
notification before the two-year negotiation period is up.
Still, Dougan, professor of European law at the University
of Liverpool, said any revocation would in practice depend on
making a political agreement with the other members states.
Keith Ewing, a law professor at King's College London,
believes there is no provision for revoking Article 50. Yet he
too believes there might be the possibility of a political
"fudge" with the rest of the European Union.
"But this is all moot: it is not foreseeable that the
British government will change its mind," he said.
BREXIT LIGHT?
Any attempt at a fudge would enrage supporters of Brexit,
including many lawmakers in May's government, which has a
majority of 16 in the 650-seat House of Commons.
Brendan O'Neill helped organise a protest outside Downing
Street on May's first day in office.
O'Neill, who described himself as a Marxist libertarian,
says any attempt to block Brexit would thrust Britain into an
even deeper political crisis as the elites would be seen to be
frustrating the clearly expressed wishes of voters.
He said he hopes Brexit will happen but that he has his
worries.
"What I think might happen is that we get Brexit light."
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni)