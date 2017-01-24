版本:
UK to introduce Article 50 legislation "within days" -Brexit minister

LONDON Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

Earlier the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must give parliament a vote before she can invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to begin two years of exit talks.

"We will within days introduce legislation to give the government the legal power to trigger Article 50," Davis told parliament.

"This will be the most straightforward bill possible to give effect to the decision of the people and respect the Supreme Court's judgment."

