UK lawmakers reject guarantee for EU nationals in Article 50 bill

LONDON, March 13 UK lawmakers voted on Monday to
reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU
nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister
Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the
European Union.
Earlier this month members of the upper house of Britain's
parliament attached a condition to the legislation which said
May could only trigger divorce talks if she promised to protect
EU citizen's rights.
That was overturned by the lower house, the House of
Commons, who voted by 335 to 287 on Monday to remove the
amendment. The legislation is due to pass back to the upper
house later on Monday for its approval.
