BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 25 Britain will publish legislation on Thursday seeking parliament's approval to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that May must give parliament a vote before she can invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.
Brexit Minister David Davis has promised that the legislation will be "the most straightforward bill possible". (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares