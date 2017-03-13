UK government wins parliament's approval for Article 50 legislation

LONDON, March 13 The British government won final approval from parliament on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.

After members of the lower house of parliament voted earlier on Monday to throw out changes to the bill made by the upper house in recent weeks, the upper house also agreed to pass the legislation unamended. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)