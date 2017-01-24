UPDATE 1-UK Supreme Court says PM May must get parliament approval to trigger Brexit

(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on
Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's
approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the
European Union.
The UK's highest judicial body dismissed the government's
argument that May could simply use executive powers known as
"royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon
Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.
However, the court rejected arguments that the UK's devolved
assemblies in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales should give
their assent before Article 50 is invoked.
"The referendum is of great political significance, but the
Act of Parliament which established it did not say what should
happen as a result," said David Neuberger, President of the
Supreme Court which ruled by 8-3 against the government.
"So any change in the law to give effect to the referendum
must be made in the only way permitted by the UK constitution,
namely by an Act of Parliament."
May has repeatedly said she would trigger Article 50 before
the end of March but she will now have to seek the consent of
lawmakers first, potentially meaning her plans could be amended
or delayed, although the main opposition Labour Party has said
it would not slow her timetable.
Last week May set out her stall for negotiations, promising
a clean break with the world's largest trading block as part of
a 12-point plan to focus on global free trade deals, setting out
a course for a so-called "hard Brexit".
Sterling initially rose on the news that the government had
lost its appeal, but it then fell over half a cent to hit day's
lows against the dollar and euro after the court ruled that
Britain's devolved assemblies did not need to give their assent
to triggering Article 50. Sterling last traded down 0.6 percent
on the day at $1.2463.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Estelle Shirbon; editing by
Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge)