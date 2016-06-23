UPDATE 3-SGX, Asian brokers hike trading margins on Brexit volatility fears

* SGX first Asian exchange to confirm margin hike on Brexit
* ASX warns clients of potential margin hikes
* Britain voting underway, results due Friday
* HSBC says prepared for any market impact
By Michelle Price and Swati Pandey
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 23 Singapore Exchange Ltd
said it has raised the amount of cash firms must
pledge to cover trading positions due to an expected rise in
market volatility linked to Britain's vote on whether to exit
the European Union.
Asia's markets will be the first to open in the wake of a
landmark referendum on Thursday that will see UK citizens decide
whether or not the country should remain a member of the
European Union.
Traders expect extreme volatility, especially in currency
markets and related currency derivatives contracts, particularly
if the "Leave" camp wins.
"SGX has been assessing the potential impact of the UK's
referendum on the country's EU membership," Agnes Koh, Chief
Risk Officer, SGX told Reuters.
"Given the potential for increased market volatility, we
have taken the precautionary step to introduce higher margins
for contracts, including those with material open interest."
SGX is the first Asian exchange to publicly confirm
increasing trading margins, although several others including
the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd and the
Australian branch of London Stock Exchange Group-owned LCH have
privately told dealers they may also hike margins or require
additional intra-day margin calls, traders told Reuters.
SGX, which raised margins on June 17, said it would continue
to monitor market developments and may make further adjustments
if needed.
Market volatility has already spiked in the run up to the
referendum, with the CBOE Volatility index or VIX up 14
percent on Wednesday alone as polls showed the outcome was too
close to call.
The Australian and Japan markets are expected the bear the
brunt of the opening Asia-Pacific trading session.
In notices issued to market participants on Thursday
afternoon, the Australian Securities Exchange warned of
potential additional margin calls on cash and futures products
during the Friday trading session. "Participants should be
prepared to meet all intra-day margin calls," the notice added.
A spokeswoman for the Japan Exchange Group, which runs the
Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange, said the
bourse had not changed margins but was taking measures to ensure
smooth trading in anticipation of increased trading volumes,
including increasing the number of monitoring staff.
A spokeswoman for LCH, which clears over-the-counter
derivatives in Australia, declined to comment on discussions
with clients, but said the company's rules allow it to make
additional margin calls.
Officials at the Korea and Thailand exchanges said they had
no plans to raise margins. HKEX declined to comment.
BE READY
Dealers and traders in Asia Pacific have also taken a series
of precautionary measures, including raising the margins they
charge clients and stress-testing trading systems, traders told
Reuters.
Many staff will be on call and key decision-makers will have
to be present on the trading floors.
"We have increased margin requirements for a lot of
instruments, all European indices, all FX and precious metals as
well," Sydney-based CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael
McCarthy told Reuters.
"It's an important move from us both in terms of making sure
there is enough capital in the trading accounts to protect the
traders but also as a signal to them that we're expecting
potentially unusual markets and they should be ready for that."
Many brokers were hit by a sudden lifting of a cap on the
Swiss franc against the euro in January 2015 by the Swiss
National Bank that saw trading seize up, prices disappear and
the currency's value balloon by 40 percent in minutes. That led
to a trail of losses and bankruptcies, especially in the retail
trading segment.
Pattera Dilokrungthirapop, chairwoman of Association of Thai
Securities Companies told Reuters some brokerage firms may raise
cash for margin trading on case by case basis to help manage
risk.
"Currently, brokers have managed risk quite well and set
collateral at about 35-40 percent, which is higher than minimum
requirements. I don't think it should be any problem."
Major banks around the world are also preparing.
One senior HSBC executive said the bank had ramped
up staff levels in its global markets business and had extra
people on call. An HSBC spokesman said the bank has prepared for
any market impact caused by the referendum.
In a notice sent to FX clients on Tuesday, Swiss investment
bank UBS warned clients it may fail to execute some orders on
its electronic trading platform.
Some money remitters, many of which were burnt by the SNB
incident, sat out the market entirely on Thursday.
Azimo, one of the leaders of the new breed of online
brokers, said it would make an unprecedented move to halt
operations from 6 a.m. on Thursday.
It said it would resume after "things have settled down on
Friday and we can safely trade again."
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong, Sano
Hideyuki in Tokyo, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasan in Bangkok and the South Korea newsroom;
Editing by Denny Thomas and Lincoln Feast)