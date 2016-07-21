版本:
2016年 7月 22日

May wants close economic ties with France despite Brexit

PARIS, July 21 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she wanted to maintain close economic links with France despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"As the UK leaves the EU we will have to determine how to maintain the closest possible economic relationship between our countries," she said at a joint news conference in Paris with President Francois Hollande.

She said she wanted to "maximise the opportunities for both the UK and the EU".

