Credit Suisse sends memo to employees ahead of EU referendum

April 7 Credit Suisse Group AG asked
its employees not to take part in activities that could promote
a particular outcome ahead of the June 23 referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union, according to a memo
seen by Reuters.
Britain's electoral law places strict limits on political
communication during official campaign periods, which in the
case of the referendum on whether to remain in the European
Union starts 10 weeks before the vote, on April 15.
"As Credit Suisse does not intend to register with the
Electoral Commission for these purposes, the bank must ensure
that it does not engage in activities that are intended to
promote or bring about a particular outcome in the referendum,"
Chief Financial Officer David Mathers and General Counsel for
Global Markets in Europe Adrian Ratcliffe said in the memo.
The Swiss bank asked its staff to avoid arranging client
events or issuing advertisements where the referendum might be
discussed. The company also asked employees to avoid giving
press conferences and media interviews related to the
referendum.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of
the memo.
The British Bankers Association has said any research,
roundtables, conferences, dinners, debates or polling about the
referendum or any information related to the vote published on
company websites, blogs or social media could breach electoral
rules.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Anjuli
Davies in London)