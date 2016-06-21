U.S. banks tell trading clients to brace for UK vote

| June 21
June 21 U.S. banks including Bank of America
Corp and Morgan Stanley are warning clients about
the potential for extreme price moves as Britain prepares to
vote on its membership of the European Union (EU).
A vote to leave the EU in Thursday's referendum could
unleash turmoil on foreign exchange, equity and bond markets,
causing trading volumes to spike and testing the ability of
banks' systems to process trades.
Bank of America warned its clients, in a June 20 memo
reviewed by Reuters, of possible delays to their trades and
temporary suspensions if markets are very volatile.
"During volatile markets, we will endeavor to continue to
serve clients but we may not be able to provide the product
offering, level of execution, liquidity and pricing - including
in electronic markets - as would be the case under more
normalized market conditions," the memo said.
Morgan Stanley, in a June 20 memo reviewed by Reuters, also
told clients it would staff its U.S. trading desks earlier than
usual on the Friday morning after the vote to provide increased
coverage for clients who had previously traded premarket.
In order to prepare for any volatility, it requested that
clients tell them about proposed changes to their limits for
cash and derivatives by the start of the trading day on
Wednesday.
Other U.S. banks are expected to issue similar alerts to
their clients in the coming days, analysts said.
Major banks, including Citi, Deutsche Bank,
and Goldman Sachs will have senior staff and traders
working or on call in London as results start to come in after
polls close at 2100 GMT on Thursday.
Adding to the expectations for a frantic trading day on June
24, the day after the UK vote, is the annual rebalancing of the
FTSE Russell indexes, set to go into effect that day. The
rebalance requires index-following fund managers to rejig their
portfolios to match any change in the indexes.
(Reporting by Dan Freed and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Richard Chang)