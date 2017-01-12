Britain's finance industry drops demands for passporting after Brexit

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 12 Britain's finance industry has
given up on efforts to keep full access to the European Union
after Brexit and is pushing instead for a more limited trade
deal that would potentially exclude some financial products.
Banks, insurers and asset managers have come to the
conclusion there is no realistic chance of maintaining full
passporting rights after Brexit that would allow them to sell
all their services across the 28-nation bloc from Britain.
TheCityUK, the country' most powerful financial lobby group,
has listed 17 points in a two-page document published on
Thursday that calls for limited market access for some finance
sectors based on a pact in which Britain and the EU would accept
each other's rules. This would keep the door open for
cross-border trading of stocks and bonds, and sales of certain
other products.
The future of London as Europe's financial centre is one of
the biggest issues in Brexit talks because it is Britain's
largest export sector and biggest source of corporate tax
revenue. There have been estimates that Britain's finance
industry could lose up to 38 billion pounds ($46.07 billion) in
revenue in a so-called "hard Brexit" that would restrict its
access to the EU single market.
TheCityUK proposals mark a shift away from calls for full
passporting rights to be maintained for the finance industry
after Brexit.
"I am confident that this represents in broad shape the key
priorities for the industry," TheCityUK Chief Executive Officer
Miles Celic told Reuters.
"There are a multiple number of documents out there of stuff
at significant length. So there was a sense among our membership
to filter down what the key asks were into a single place."
By pushing for a bespoke deal there is a risk that some
financial sectors may be excluded from any final settlement.
With some bankers expecting no market access for some retail
financial products.
But TheCityUK document is the first attempt to condense the
industry's priorities after months of conflicting lobbying, and
comes just two months before Britain plans EU divorce talks.
Until now, finance organisations have clashed over who
should be leading efforts to lobby the government and what their
Brexit response should be.
After the June vote, business leaders begged for Britain to
stay inside the single market, for example, by having a
Norway-style deal that would provide full access to Europe's
markets.
But EU leaders have repeatedly warned that single market
access is defined by the bloc's four freedoms - free movement of
goods, capital, services and people - and that they cannot be
unpicked.
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she was not
interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership, seen
by some as a signal that Britain will leave the single market
when it leaves the European Union.
Britain should seek "access to the widest possible range of
financial and related professional products and services," the
TheCityUK document says, implying some sectors may lose access
under any final deal.
TheCityUK proposals call for "clear and upfront transitional
arrangements" to bridge the gap between leaving the EU and the
start of a bespoke deal, though they do not specify a timeframe.
Three top financiers, HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint,
London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet, and Allianz
Global Investors Vice Chair Elizabeth Corley, called
on Tuesday for transitional arrangements to last two to three
years after Brexit.
Trade experts have warned that a bespoke trade deal could
take far longer. Brexit supporters want a quick break with the
bloc.
TheCityUK document favours a deal that would build on and go
beyond existing so-called equivalence regimes, whereby UK
financial firms could continue to serve European customers if
they complied with rules the EU deems to be equal.
It said that for all products, a mutual recognition
arrangement is needed, along with a framework for "recognising
and enforcing judgments from UK jurisdictions in the EU and vice
versa."
This refers to the derivatives sector, where currently
swaps contracts negotiated between firms in all EU countries
rely on UK court rulings to resolve disputes.
TheCityUK document also highlights some positive effects of
leaving the EU, in a marked shift from the finance industry's
long-held view that staying an EU member would be the preferred
option.
"There will be opportunities arising from Brexit, including
from new networks of trade and investment agreements, the
creation of Sharia-compliant central bank liquidity facilities
and FinTech," the document said.
($1 = 0.8248 pounds)
