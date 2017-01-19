Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action

* Banks will seek board approval for relocation plans
* Moving staff may not begin for two years
* Senior management scouting schools, real estate
By Anjuli Davies and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun
signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a
"hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
Until now, banks have considered varying degrees of upheaval
to their British-based businesses, depending on whether the
outcome of Brexit was "hard" or "soft."
But after Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain would
leave the single market, bankers have already begun giving more
details on how they will adapt.
Bank executives will present plans to their boards in the
coming months outlining where they want to relocate operations
to and how much it will cost, banking industry sources said.
The movement of jobs from London is likely to be slow at
first, with banks more focused on getting regulatory approval
and installing the necessary infrastructure for new or bolstered
EU outposts so they can continue to sell products and service EU
customers.
HSBC and UBS have both warned they could
move around 1,000 jobs out of London.
"All the banks are doing the non-harmful stuff first in an
attempt to get ahead of the curve," a senior executive at one of
Europe's largest banks said.
This will focus on areas such as licence applications, and
building technology platforms, according to lawyers.
Some jobs could move or be created to help with this, but
most banks will move the bulk of staff further down the line.
"Most banks will make decisions on where to shift business
by the end Q1, with initial headcounts of '100 to a few 100' to
be moved," said one of the sources familiar with bank relocation
plans, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A senior executive at a European bank said they were willing
to spend about $100 million preparing to move from Britain
before the completion of any divorce from the EU.
But as they move or hire staff, rent out real estate and -
crucially - build up the capital buffers of their EU divisions
that price tag will rise.
Eight major US and European banks face a combined $7.5
billion bill in the next five years if they need to move capital
markets operations out of London as a result of Brexit, analysts
at JP Morgan have estimated.
QUIVERING OVER THE BUTTON
The scale of the changes banks need to make depends on the
type of entities and licences they currently have in Britain and
the rest of the EU.
"I think the quivering over the button is dependent on
business model and what you use the UK for," Douglas Flint,
chairman of HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, told British members of
parliament last week.
"If you are a foreign institution hubbing into Europe from
London, you really have no choice other than to think very
quickly and carefully how to replicate the access to Europe ...
If you have already established operations in Europe, you can
take your time".
HSBC says it has the licences it needs for its mooted move
to Paris and only needs to set up a so-called intermediate
holding company in France, a move that should take only a matter
of months.
The bank has said it will shift staff from its markets
business to Paris but only in around two years time.
The five largest U.S. banks, on the other hand, will need to
apply for many new licences and, in some cases, establish brand
new entities in the EU right away.
Currently they employ around 40,000 people in London, more
than in the rest of Europe combined, and rely on the EU
"passporting" regime that allows them to offer services across
the bloc out of their British hubs.
Since the Brexit vote U.S. banks have talked with
governments and regulators in several major European cities to
look at where to base certain operations.
Regulators in Frankfurt have spoken with "a significant
double-digit number of banks" considering moving to the German
city, including big U.S. banks, Japanese banks and other
European banks, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Goldman Sachs was considering moving some assets and
operations to Frankfurt, sources told Reuters in October.
Senior delegations, including management level
representatives from international banks have recently made
trips to Frankfurt to scout around schools, real estate, and
residential areas, according to another source familiar with
banks' planning.
Ireland's central bank has had over 100 enquiries from UK
financial firms considering moving, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Tuesday.
Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig, chief commercial officer of
Irish headhunter, Sigmar Recruitment, said his firm was working
on four projects for financial companies in London shifting
staff to Dublin, including moving 25, 80, 120 and about 200 jobs
for those projects respectively.
But as banks flesh out plans for what and where they move,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned that Britain's
giant financial services sector could be undermined like a
wobbly wooden tower in the popular game of Jenga if key parts of
the industry shift elsewhere because of Brexit.
"What people still don't get is that London is home to
systemic financial infrastructure and dismantling it will lead
to higher costs of doing business," said another senior
executive at a global bank.
"You need to think of it as a mega nuclear power plant. It's
a systemic matter and you need be careful at dismantling it."
