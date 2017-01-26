Impact on banks from Britain's vote to leave the EU

(Adds more on Barclays)
Jan 26 Global banks have warned they could move
thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected
disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union,
posing a risk to London's status as a major financial centre.
Leading financial firms warned for months before last June's
Brexit referendum that they would have to move some jobs if
there was a leave vote, and have been working on plans for how
they would do so for the past six months.
More details are starting to emerge after Prime Minister
Theresa May confirmed Britain would leave the European single
market, ending banks' hopes they might retain "passporting"
rights that let them sell their services across the EU out of
their London hubs.
Below are comments and reports on banks about their
potential Brexit plans
HSBC
Stuart Gulliver, CEO of HSBC, Europe's biggest
bank, said his bank will relocate staff responsible for
generating around a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue, or
around 1,000 people, to Paris.
BARCLAYS
Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley told BBC Radio
in an interview in Davos that the bank will keep the bulk of its
activities in Britain after the UK leaves the European Union,
saying that any changes to how the bank operates will be small
and manageable.
The bank is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for
when Britain leaves the EU, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS's Chairman Axel Weber said at the
World Economic Forum in Davos in January that about 1,000 of the
Swiss bank's 5,000 employees in London could be affected by
Brexit.
Separately, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said that UBS has
a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its
ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves
the bloc.
The world's biggest wealth manager has also set up a bank in
Frankfurt to consolidate most of its European wealth management
operations, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union
dashed London's chances of being the host city.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said
in September that his bank was relatively well placed to deal
with the impact of Brexit and that only around 15-20 percent of
volumes in the investment bank would be impacted.
LLOYDS
Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's largest mortgage
lender and the only major British retail lender without a
subsidiary in another EU country, is considering setting up a
subsidiary in Frankfurt as Britain prepares to leave the
European Union, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.
GOLDMAN SACHS
U.S bank Goldman Sachs is considering moving up to
1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's
Handelsblatt newspaper reported in January, citing financial
sources.
The bank is considering halving its London staff to 3,000
and moving key operations to New York and continental Europe,
particularly Frankfurt, the paper reported.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
November that Goldman Sachs is considering shifting some of its
assets and operations from London to Frankfurt.
MORGAN STANLEY
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley has identified many of the
roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit
from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told
Reuters.
Morgan Stanley, which bases the bulk of its European staff
in Britain, will have to move up to 1,000 jobs in sales and
trading, risk management, legal and compliance, as well as
slimming the back office in favour of locations overseas, one
source told Reuters.
CITIGROUP
Citigroup, which has also identified roles that will
need to be moved out of the UK and has a large banking unit in
Dublin, will need to shift 100 positions in its sales and
trading business, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan Chase & Co could be forced to move 4,000 of
its 16,000 staff currently based in Britain if the country loses
access to the single market, bank CEO Jamie Dimon warned in
June.
"It looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped
for," Dimon told Bloomberg TV in an interview at the World
Economic Forum in Davos in January.
BOFA
Bank of America Corp said in August that its
businesses and results could be adversely affected and it may
have to incur additional costs if Britain's exit from the
European Union limits the ability of its UK entities to conduct
business in the bloc.
(Compiled by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)