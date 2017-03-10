UK PM May meets Wall Street at private Morgan Stanley museum gathering

| LONDON, March 10
LONDON, March 10 British Prime Minister Theresa
May sought to reassure City executives at a private gathering
hosted by Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley that she would
seek the right deal for the financial services industry in
upcoming Brexit negotiations.
London's future as Europe's financial centre is one of the
biggest issues in Brexit talks because it is Britain's largest
export sector and biggest source of corporate tax revenue.
At an event on Wednesday evening at the British Museum to
celebrate Morgan Stanley's 40 year anniversary in Britain, May
addressed some of the country's top CEOs and senior executives
who are concerned about the loss of access to the single market
once Britain leaves the European Union.
"The prime minister was attending a reception at the British
museum marking 40 years of Morgan Stanley in the UK and she
delivered a few brief remarks," a spokesman for May's office
said.
"The prime minister has made clear along that the UK is
seeking the right deal for financial services as Britain leaves
the EU and she made that point to the audience."
May attended the cocktail and canape reception for about 45
minutes, mingling with guests after giving her brief remarks,
according to once source who was present.
Businesses have been calling for clarity on what Britain's
relationship with Europe will be before deciding how to reshape
their operations, but most major firms are now set to relocate
some business to ensure they can still trade with Europe after
May said in January that the country will quit the EU single
market.
May faces an uphill struggle to persuade financial
institutions not to shift some operations given Britain's exit
from the single market almost certainly means banks will lose
"passporting" rights which enable them to sell products across
the EU from their European hubs in London.
Some European countries also see Brexit as an opportunity to
challenge British dominance of finance after decades and to lure
financial firms and their staff to the continent.
Morgan Stanley, whose CEO James Gorman attended the British
Museum event, bases the bulk of its European staff in Britain
and may have to move up to 1,000 jobs in sales and trading, risk
management, legal and compliance, as well as slimming the back
office in favor of locations overseas, a source involved in the
process told Reuters in January.
