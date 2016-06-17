UPDATE 2-Banks, exchanges warn of difficult trading conditions around Brexit vote

(Updates with comments from Euronext)
By John Geddie and Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 17 Banks and stock exchanges are
warning clients of difficult, volatile trading conditions in
financial markets, flagging the risk of large gaps in pricing of
assets when Britain votes next week on European Union
membership.
Such warnings have become more common since the dramatic
moves in the Swiss franc in January 2015, which led to conflicts
between banks and their clients due to the absence of market
prices for several minutes.
Letters from Dutch lender ING and French bank Societe
Generale show the scale of concern around next Thursday's
referendum and the prospect of sharp one-off moves in sterling.
The outcome of the vote is seen as increasingly hard to predict.
The pan-European exchange operator Euronext said it would
take special measures in anticipation of higher volatility and
trading volumes. These would include widening or suspending
price limits for index and equity option contracts from the open
on Monday June 20 to the close on Monday June 27.
A spokesman for ING confirmed the bank had sent a
communication to clients warning them of the likelihood of
difficult trading circumstances around the vote on June 23.
A source who had seen the letter, declining to be named,
said it urged clients to be patient as pricing circumstances
would be difficult and warned that there could be gaps in
pricing, especially if Britain votes to leave the bloc.
ING declined to comment on its precise content.
Other major banks contacted by Reuters have declined to
comment on the issue.
The head of hedge fund sales with one of the five big banks,
who account for half of the $5 trillion a day global market in
currencies, said: "We have not sent anything formal to clients
as yet but we have certainly been flagging the risks involved to
them, making sure that people are managing the risks
appropriately."
A source with knowledge of the issue said the sales and
trading arm of Societe Generale, ranked outside of the top 10
currency trading banks by an annual industry survey last month,
had also sent a letter to clients warning them about volatility
and gaps in liquidity.
Reuters has not seen a copy of either letter.
A spokesman for SG said: "We do not comment publicly on
communications with our clients. We remain committed to
supporting our clients regardless of the outcome of the
referendum."
SWISS BLUEPRINT
The shock of the Swiss franc move related chiefly to banks'
inability to close out existing currency trading positions at
previously established "stop-loss" levels set by clients as
buyers for euros and dollars disappeared.
Disputes over whether banks could have found better prices
than those finally given to clients provoked crisis meetings and
exchanges of lawyers' letters, most notably at the retail
brokers who service individual and other small-scale
speculators.
Many retail brokers have already warned clients formally and
increased the margin they require from customers against losses.
Currency trades tend to be highly leveraged and hence can
create losses far higher than the initial amount bet.
Banks and brokerages also say worries over gaps in pricing
on the day have led institutional clients to close out bets on
the currencies seen most at risk next week, the euro and pound.
"People have been adjusting their positions to be as much as
possible event risk-neutral on the day," said Marco Baggioli,
Chief Operating Officer at ADS Securities in London.
"Most of the buyside is neutral and if they are taking a
view, they have agreed with their prime broker how much
collateral they have posted."
