UPDATE 2-UK banks call for transitional trade arrangements after Brexit

* EU exit talks not long enough for banks to decide
* Transition period called for to avoid market disruption
(Adds more detail on government negotiating stance, background)
By Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain should negotiate
transitional arrangements with the European Union to avoid
"cliff edge" disruption to financial markets when the country
leaves the bloc, a top British banking official said on
Wednesday.
Once Britain has begun formal talks to withdraw from the EU
by triggering Article 50, the country will leave two years later
even if no new trade deals have been agreed - unless every EU
member state agrees to extend the negotiation period.
Anthony Browne, chief executive of the British Bankers'
Association, said lenders were in a wait and see mode now but
unless a transition framework is put in place banks would soon
have to decide whether to move operations to Europe, as such
shifts could take several years to implement.
"We think there should be some form of transitional
arrangements," Browne told a House of Lords committee.
Much is at stake both for London and government coffers.
Financial services generate more than 60 billion pounds ($80
billion) a year in tax, with 15 billion of that from foreign
banks in London who depend on an EU passport to sell financial
services across the region, Browne said.
But Britain's shock vote to leave the bloc has forced firms
to rethink their strategy, which has depended until now on the
EU passport. Banks are already making contingency plans on how
to serve customers across Europe if Britain loses those rights.
"What we would like ... is to have as full bilateral access
to the European market as close as possible to what we have at
the moment," Browne said.
Elsewhere in the sector, the Lloyd's of London insurance
market said this week it would transfer some business to the EU
if Britain does not get single market access.
CLEAR STEER
More generally, the financial sector wants a clear steer
from government on its negotiating position after British Prime
Minister Theresa May shot down some policy ideas put forward by
colleagues who had campaigned to leave the EU.
First, she rejected an Australian-style points system for
selecting immigrants, which had been championed ahead of the
vote. The financial sector hires large numbers of EU citizens.
Then on Tuesday, May's office distanced itself from comments
by David Davis, the minister charged with negotiating Brexit,
suggesting Britain was unlikely to keep full access to the EU
single market, saying that was his personal opinion.
EU leaders have insisted they would only grant Britain full
access in return for the continued free flow of EU citizens to
the country.
Charlie Bean, a former deputy governor of the Bank of
England, said he expected euro zone policymakers to mandate that
clearing in euro-denominated financial transactions, which is
dominated by the City of London, is shifted to the euro zone.
"I think it's certain that we will lose it," Bean said.
Top British bankers met with finance minister Philip Hammond
on Wednesday to ask for a clearer idea of what the country's
divorce from the EU will mean.
"It is important Britain maintains its status as a great
place for financial services and that is why the government
stands ready to help the sector maximise the opportunities that
leaving the EU presents," Hammond said after the meeting.
EQUIVALENT DOUBTS
Some analysts have said there could be a quick fix thanks to
the so-called equivalence regime, under which the European Union
can allow access to its markets for countries whose regulations
are similar to those within the bloc.
But Browne said this was an untested regime and did not
provide sufficient certainty for longer-term security.
"The downside of the equivalence regime is that it can be
withdrawn at very short notice unilaterally. That is not a good
basis for planning for business," Browne said.
In practice, proving and maintaining "equivalence" generally
for UK regulations would be challenging because Britain would be
sidelined from European rule making.
Bean said a transition period would mean that banks do not
have to worry about starting to move to Europe now, before they
know what the final trading terms will look like.
Japan, whose banks in London use an EU passport, has also
called for transitional arrangements.
"Article 50 is an unrealistic time frame for financial
institutions to migrate to a future plan," said Andy Gray, UK
financial services leader at consultants PwC.
($1 = 0.7474 pounds)
