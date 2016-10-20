British minister says banks need access to EU market

LONDON Oct 20 Britain must find a "mechanism"
that gives banks based in the UK access to the European Union's
single market after the country leaves the bloc, a government
minister said on Thursday.
Banks who depend on a "passport" to offer their services
across the EU from a base in London, worry they will be cut off
from continental customers.
"We know that the banking industry needs to have something
that gives them access to the single market," Mark Garnier, a
junior international trade minister told the British Bankers'
Association annual conference.
One solution touted is so-called equivalence, whereby banks
in Britain would have access to the single market if they abide
by rules similar to those in force in the bloc.
Critics have said that this system is unstable, as the EU
could withdraw equivalence recognition at short notice.
"We have to find a mechanism that behaves like passporting
and has greater security than equivalence," Garnier said, adding
that no existing trade model with the EU provides that.
He steered clear of saying whether Britain was heading for a
hard Brexit - a clean break with the EU - or soft Brexit,
meaning maintaining access to the single market in return for
conditions such as continued acceptance of EU migrants.
The view becoming settled in government was for neither, but
for a "right" Brexit, Garnier said. "Talking about soft and hard
Brexit is probably a distraction."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Huw Jones)