ECB review of capital models will aid euro zone wooing of London banks

By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 10 A European Central Bank push to
iron out differences in how banks calculate capital requirements
will inadvertently help the euro zone in its bid to attract
banks from Britain after Brexit.
Foreign banks in London say they will shift some operations
to the euro zone if that is the only way they can serve
customers on the continent after Britain leaves the European
Union.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Goldman Sachs is
considering relocating some operations from London to Frankfurt
to qualify for supervision by the ECB and thus ensure it can
continue selling services to clients in the euro zone and wider
EU post-Brexit.
Paris, Milan, Luxembourg, Dublin and Madrid are also wooing
banks in London. Lenders, however, have worried that euro zone
regulators don't have enough experience in approving or
understanding the models big banks use to work out how much
capital they must hold.
Nor do they have enough staff to issue approvals in a timely
way - especially if a queue of lenders from London creates a
logjam, bankers say.
This, they say, limits the range of cities they can move
operations to - something the ECB has been trying to rectify.
Last December the central bank quietly launched a project
called "targeted review of internal models", or TRIM, to assess
the reliability and comparability of banks' models.
Big banks like Goldman typically have models to cover
different risks, such as the potential for loans on their books
to default. It can take a year to two years for regulators to
vet their use.
TRIM dovetails with the work by global regulators at the
Basel Committee to stop what they see as some banks calibrating
their models to downplay the amount of capital needed.
The ECB said in March that a network of senior model experts
from national banking regulators and the ECB has been
established to steer the TRIM project.
"TRIM foresees on-site investigations of selected credit,
market and counterparty credit risk models from 2017 to 2018 (or
to 2019, if the project is extended for credit risk)," the ECB
said in March.
Outside consultants will also reinforce numbers.
The ECB, which declined a request for comment for this
story, now has several dozen staff focusing on models.
"Model approval will be one of many issues for banks
thinking of relocating after Brexit, but I am not sure it's the
most significant," said Thomas Huertas, a former banking
supervisor in Britain and now chair of regulatory partners at EY
consultancy.
"They (the ECB) have built up their model evaluation
capacity quite considerably and it has the side effect that they
would be prepared for potential additional reviews. In some
cases the banks will have the same model in two jurisdictions,"
Huertas said.
The ECB, could, for example grant a temporary waiver to a
bank whose model has already been signed off by UK watchdogs, to
speed things up.
STREAMLINING APPROVALS
An official at a U.S. bank said lenders hope that regulators
on the continent would either come up with a streamlined
approval process for their models, such as by accepting for a
set period the model approval already given by UK regulators.
"That's behind the scenes and no one talks about it, but it
is quite intensive," the official said.
As the euro zone sizes up opportunities presented by Brexit,
French President Francois Hollande has gone further, saying that
clearing of euro-denominated financial transactions in London
should be moved to the euro zone after Brexit.
"I think there will be considerable encouragement to do what
one can to facilitate bringing euro business to the euro zone
and I can't see this falling down due to not having enough
resources to approve models," Huertas said.
The ECB's efforts to help national regulators impose
consistency across models will be backed up by the EU's European
Banking Authority, which is harmonising how supervisors across
the bloc approach models.
National supervisors vet models for banks with assets under
30 billion euros ($33 billion), and the ECB vets banks bigger
than that.
However, the ECB sets out procedures and guidance for all
model approvals across the euro zone, and can intervene in any
euro zone lender if it suspects inconsistencies.
Last week the ECB announced that U.S. bank Citi's Irish unit
had passed its health check, paving the way for direct
supervision by the Frankfurt-based central bank.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anjuli Davies in London and Olivia
Oran in New York, editing by Susan Fenton)