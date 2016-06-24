Morgan Stanley denies has begun moving 2,000 staff out of London

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
LONDON, June 24 Morgan Stanley denied it had begun moving 2,000 investment banking staff out of London, rejecting earlier media reports following Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union.
The BBC had reported that the U.S. investment bank had begun the process of moving the key investment banking jobs from the British financial hub to either Dublin or Frankfurt.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley said the BBC story was not true, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2