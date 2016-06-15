Europeans warn of Brexit threat to UK's crucial bank 'passports'

* Passport system allows UK-based banks to sell services
BRUSSELS, June 15 Britain's partners are
stepping up warnings that if it votes next week to leave the
European Union, banks and financial firms based in London could
lose their money-spinning EU "passports".
The City of London vies with New York as the world's biggest
financial centre in part thanks to the automatic right to sell
services across the 28-nation bloc with low costs and a single
set of rules under a system known as passporting, industry and
European officials said.
Asked by Reuters what would happen in case of a Brexit after
the June 23 referendum, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin
said: "There will be no passport, or that would have to be
negotiated against a lot of reciprocal concessions."
Sapin said aloud what many EU officials and diplomats are
saying privately. Unfettered access for financial services is
widely seen as the "crown jewels" of British membership
benefits, and London's partners would charge a high price for
keeping it, if they were willing to do so at all.
Germany, France, Luxembourg and Ireland would all be vying
to pick up business from London in areas such as investment
banking, clearing and settlement and fund management.
EU membership gives Britain access to what effectively is a
"financial Schengen zone" - a single set of rules that allows
banks, including many U.S. and other non-European institutions,
to operate freely across the bloc's borders.
Just as the 26-nation Schengen area, which Britain has never
joined, permits citizens to travel without border formalities,
the single market allows lenders, fund managers and investment
firms to operate EU-wide without different national rules and
controls.
Britain is the biggest beneficiary as UK-based banks and
investment firms play a key role in European financial markets
for derivatives, foreign exchange, cross-border bank lending,
asset management and insurance services.
A passporting system allows British-regulated banks to open
branches in EU countries simply with a notice to the British
supervisory authorities.
Financial services account for 8 percent of British national
income, according to the Bank of England. The sector accounts
for almost a quarter of all EU financial services income and 40
percent of EU financial services exports. Eighty of 358 banks
operating in Britain are headquartered elsewhere in Europe.
"A key concern of many UK banks and investment firms is that
the exit of the UK from the EU would mean that they would no
longer benefit from the passport and would be subject to similar
restrictions as non-EU firms," banking lobby AFME said in a
report that raised doubts about the future of London as a hub
for continental financial services.
The impact would be as severe on American, Japanese and
other non-European banks that have their European headquarters
in London. Many are already considering giving up parts of their
business in Europe, or moving them to inside the euro zone, in
the event of a Brexit.
OPTIONS
Banks would still be able to set up subsidiaries, as opposed
to branches, in European countries where they seek to operate,
but a banking industry official said "this implies bigger
commitments and higher costs". Subsidiaries have to be
capitalised separately and are subject to national regulation
and potentially to national ring-fencing of liquidity.
The EU treaty provides for two years to negotiate a divorce
once a country decides to leave. That period could only be
extended by unanimous agreement. When exactly the countdown
starts would depend on when a British government formally
notified EU partners of its intention to leave.
EU officials say it is unlikely that Britain would give
notice at a summit on June 28-29 if next week's referendum vote
produces an "Out" result, but they want the process started by
the end of the year.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said
Britain would have to negotiate withdrawal terms first and
become a "third country" before it could reach agreement on any
new relationship.
Britain could theoretically keep the passport system if it
became part of the European Economic Area of which Iceland,
Norway and Liechtenstein are members.
But this would mean applying all EU rules automatically
without its existing power to influence the legislation. It
would also mean paying a contribution to EU coffers for market
access and fully implementing the so-called "four freedoms" or
movement for capital, goods, services and people.
Since putting an end to the automatic right of EU citizens
to work in Britain and stopping net transfers to Brussels are
two of the key goals of the Leave campaign, it seems hard to
imagine a post-Brexit government accepting such terms.
Yet German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last
week Britain would not be able to continue benefiting from the
single market unless it did.
"For that, the country would need to stick to the rules of
the club that it now want to quit," Schaeuble told Germany's Der
Spiegel magazine. "In is in, out is out."
Alternatively, Britain could try to negotiate bespoke deals
with the EU, as Switzerland has done. But this would take much
longer than two years, even if the two parties were in full
accord, EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill told
the European Parliament on Tuesday, citing past examples.
