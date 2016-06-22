Post-Brexit moves to Paris, Frankfurt would mean hefty pay cuts for UK bankers -data

LONDON, June 22 London-based bankers considering a possible relocation if Britain votes out of the European Union would suffer pay cuts of up to 80 percent if they were to move to Frankfurt or Paris, data from salary-benchmarking site Emolument showed.

Analysing 8,065 salaries for front-office banking roles in London, Frankfurt and Paris, Emolument found that London bankers earned higher salaries than their German or French peers, from entry-level analyst jobs right up to coveted managing director positions.

London-based associates earned 100,000 pounds ($146,570) on average, compared with 71,000 pounds and 70,000 pounds for their contemporaries in Frankfurt and Paris respectively, while directors earned 280,000 pounds - 98,000 pounds more than peers in Frankfurt and 114,000 pounds more than Paris-based directors.

Despite the broad pay gaps, Emolument said some bankers could be financially better off if they moved to Frankfurt, where the cost of living is 60 percent lower than in London. In Paris, however, a 35 percent reduction in living costs compared to London would not fully offset the steep pay cuts a move to the French capital would entail.

"Until now, prestigious banking jobs were usually to be found in London; an attractive set of opportunities on the continent could however give London bankers cause to leave the UK," said Alice Leguay, Co-Founder & COO at Emolument.com.

If Britain does vote to leave the EU in a referendum on Thursday, sources at some banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and HSBC have indicated they could be forced to move front office and trading activities to continental offices. ($1 = 0.6823 pounds) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Susan Fenton)