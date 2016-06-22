Post-Brexit moves to Paris, Frankfurt would mean hefty pay cuts for UK bankers -data

LONDON, June 22 London-based bankers considering
a possible relocation if Britain votes out of the European Union
would suffer pay cuts of up to 80 percent if they were to move
to Frankfurt or Paris, data from salary-benchmarking site
Emolument showed.
Analysing 8,065 salaries for front-office banking roles in
London, Frankfurt and Paris, Emolument found that London bankers
earned higher salaries than their German or French peers, from
entry-level analyst jobs right up to coveted managing director
positions.
London-based associates earned 100,000 pounds ($146,570) on
average, compared with 71,000 pounds and 70,000 pounds for their
contemporaries in Frankfurt and Paris respectively, while
directors earned 280,000 pounds - 98,000 pounds more than peers
in Frankfurt and 114,000 pounds more than Paris-based directors.
Despite the broad pay gaps, Emolument said some bankers
could be financially better off if they moved to Frankfurt,
where the cost of living is 60 percent lower than in London. In
Paris, however, a 35 percent reduction in living costs compared
to London would not fully offset the steep pay cuts a move to
the French capital would entail.
"Until now, prestigious banking jobs were usually to be
found in London; an attractive set of opportunities on the
continent could however give London bankers cause to leave the
UK," said Alice Leguay, Co-Founder & COO at Emolument.com.
If Britain does vote to leave the EU in a referendum on
Thursday, sources at some banks including JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley and HSBC have indicated they
could be forced to move front office and trading activities to
continental offices.
($1 = 0.6823 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Susan Fenton)