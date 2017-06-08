UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London

* Swiss banks used London as springboard to EU
* UBS weighs staff moves after Brexit
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London
(Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
By John O'Donnell and Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, June 8 Credit Suisse is to cut
roughly 1,500 jobs in London by the end of next year, according
to a person familiar with the matter, part of the Swiss bank's
efforts to cut costs globally.
The cutbacks come as the bank's Zurich neighbour UBS
, the world's largest private bank, also considers
moving hundreds of staff out of London as Britain prepares to
embark on divorce talks with the European Union.
UBS and Credit Suisse joined big U.S. investment banks in
setting up their European headquarters in London, giving them
access to the European Union market. But now Brexit
is forcing the Swiss and others to seek alternatives.
For Credit Suisse, the job cuts, which will take
its London staff to roughly 5,000, is part of a paring down of
its London operations that began in 2015 as the bank
restructured under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.
One Credit Suisse executive said privately that high bonuses
and the cost of doing business in the British capital made it
difficult for Credit Suisse to turn a profit on its London
operation. Brexit, he said, reinforced the determination to act.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman said the investment bank as a
whole had "strong profit growth" and that the programme of
company-wide job cuts was most advanced in London. The bank does
not provide a breakdown for the performance of its London
operations.
The scale of the London cuts reflects a change in approach
towards Europe's biggest financial centre.
Before it embarked on its cutbacks, Credit Suisse employed
more than 9,000 staff and contractors in the city.
"For the Swiss banks, it was always important to be in
London, not least to be close to your wealthy customers,"
Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Swiss bank Vontobel, said. "With
Brexit, London has certainly lost some significance."
"For Credit Suisse, which was under pressure to cut costs
anyway, as well as UBS, the timing is fortunate. Brexit is a
good opportunity."
The scaling back in London coincides with a shift in focus
by both UBS and Credit Suisse towards Asia, the region with the
fastest-growing number of millionaires.
Other European centres could also benefit. Credit Suisse,
which already has operations in Poland, opened a branch in
Dublin more than a year ago, while UBS could bolster its base in
Frankfurt.
But UBS is biding its time in London until the end of this
year before making any decisions on staff moves, one senior
executive said, redoubling lobbying efforts for the status quo
in finance to remain after Brexit.
It expects roughly 1,000 staff in City of London may have to
move after Brexit. But the number could be higher. Its chief
executive Sergio Ermotti said up to 30 percent of its roughly
5,400 employees in London could be affected.
If Britain's EU departure is abrupt and with no trading
agreement in place to cover finance, one senior UBS employee,
who asked not to be named, said the Swiss bank could be forced
to move the majority of its London staff. Having earlier
declined to comment, UBS said that was not correct.
Swiss bankers are still hoping for a smooth Brexit but
frustration is growing over the lack of clarity so far. Earlier
this year, Ermotti criticised the British government for failing
to reassure banks.
"The UK," he said "is not really helping."
(Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)