UK banks pin Brexit hopes on financial crisis bailout negotiator

* Financial services body to lobby for EU access in trade
talks
* Getting banks to speak with one voice seen as biggest
challenge
* Vadera's personality as issue for some, an asset for
others
By Andrew MacAskill and Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 4 In early October 2008, then
Business Minister Shriti Vadera called a secret meeting of
bankers and government officials on the top floor of Standard
Chartered's City of London headquarters to address Britain's
biggest peacetime crisis.
The collapse of Lehman Brothers two weeks earlier -
the biggest bankruptcy in history - had caused UK credit markets
to seize up and pushed some of Britain's biggest high street
lenders, including Royal Bank of Scotland and HBOS, to the brink
of implosion.
Vadera told the meeting that if they did not quickly come up
with a bold plan the economy was on the verge of collapse,
according to two people present at the gathering.
The strategy she came up with is credited by some as driving
then Prime Minister Gordon Brown's subsequent bank bailout plan,
burnishing her credentials for her latest role - representing
major banks as Britain negotiates to leave the European Union.
"She was one of the most important people in the banks'
rescue," said a person who spent months working on the bailout.
"Throughout the whole process she made people do things that
they didn't want to do: the banks, the Treasury, the Bank of
England. She is a force of nature."
Vadera, a former investment banker, is now chairwoman of
Santander UK and is being called upon to protect the banks
again, this time as chair of the new lobby.
Britons' vote to leave the European Union spells years of
uncertainty for the UK financial industry, which accounts for
about 12 percent of economic output and is the biggest generator
of taxes.
It is an upheaval that threatens London's dominance of
global finance.
The group led by Oxford-educated Vadera will push the
government to retain as much access to Europe's single market as
possible as it renegotiates Britain's relationship with the
other 27 members of the bloc.
EU leaders have made clear market access is impossible
unless a country also allows EU citizens the right to work in
Britian, something the banks would welcome but which many of
those who voted in June to leave the bloc reject.
That puts an industry scorned by Britons since the financial
crisis on a collision course with large swaths of the public who
reject the EU partly because of fears about immigration.
People who have worked with Vadera say her directness is
part of her appeal, although her style can be abrasive.
Two of them said former finance minister Alistair Darling
once had her locked her out of a meeting during the financial
crisis after she was rude to one of his officials.
"She appears to believe that unless there is blood on the
carpet, preferably that of her own colleagues, then she has not
done her job," Darling said of her in his memoirs.
Vadera declined to comment for this story.
TASK FORCE
Her supporters say she has what it takes to forge consensus
between the new government, divided between eurosceptics and
supporters of the EU, and the disparate views of Britain's
financial sector of banks, insurers, brokers and asset managers.
"This is something that needs both knowledge of Europe and
government and has to be done with energy, with directness,"
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told Reuters in the first public
comments by a member of the group. "We need to drive quickly
what's really important and it takes leadership that combines
both intellect and a bit of vigour."
The task force comprises about a dozen top names from the
financial district, including Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman
Howard Davies, insurer Aviva's chairman Adrian Montague, Allianz
Global Investors' vice chair Liz Corley, and Barclays chairman
John McFarlane.
From an office in London's Mayfair district, it will offer
advice to the Treasury, as well the newly created ministries of
the Department for Exiting the European Union and International
Trade in their negotiations over leaving the EU.
Some of its thinking is already emerging.
This includes appealing to large companies in continental
Europe to make the case for Britain's continued access to the
single market, perhaps coupled with continuing to contribute to
the EU budget after it has formally left the bloc.
"There won't be a single view but we are making sure that
everyone understands the key issues, what's important and what
we are fighting for," Flint said.
While Prime Minister Theresa May will be mindful of the tax
revenue financial services generate, other industrial sectors
will be vying for her attention as well.
HERDING CATS?
Vadera's reputation could work against her as well as in her
favour.
The same two people who worked with her said she was known
as "Shriti the Shriek" by government officials for her ability
to reduce junior staff to tears when she worked as a minister
and protégé of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
A friend said that while she can be difficult, some of her
public portrayal comes with an element of misogyny.
"She is strong minded and strong willed, but with men that
is often seen as a virtue," the person said.
Born in Uganda, she was brought up in India and Britain
after the dictator Idi Amin expelled her family.
Days before the referendum, Vadera wrote a column after
lawmaker Jo Cox was killed about the benefits of EU membership.
She said Britain's long history of internationalism is a
source of its economic strength and was grateful that as a
stateless child she could become a British citizen.
"I love the Britain that can nurture immigrants like me and
make them its own," Vadera said.
Vadera's task force, whose full name is the Financial
Services EU Task Force, won't have the field to itself.
The Financial Services Negotiation Forum also aims to bend
the government's ear in trade talks, styling itself more as a
grassroots body led by City veterans that wants to give smaller
financial firms in London and beyond a voice as well, which will
inevitably mean differing priorities.
An executive at one bank, who worked on the rescue of the
British banks during bailout, said he was skeptical that even a
task force backed by top lenders will have much success in a
sector known for the aggressive pursuit of self-interest.
"I don't think the task force will have much force or many
tasks," he said. "Everyone will just pursue their own agenda."
He did, though, say Vadera is the best person for the role.
He remembers her berating the bank CEOs who didn't want to
accept taxpayer money during the financial crash and urging
officials from the Treasury to get on with the bailout.
"She is the most organised, capable person I can think of
for this job," he said. "She is a very hard woman to say no to."
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Huw Jones; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)