CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-After Brexit vote, insurer Beazley seeks EU licences in Dublin

(Corrects Beazley speciality lines in paragraph 8)
By Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain
July 22 Lloyd's of London's Beazley Plc
is working to get European insurance licences for its Irish
reinsurance business to allow it to operate throughout the
European Union, even if Lloyd's loses access to the bloc.
Insurers are making contingency plans after Britain's vote
last month to leave the EU left them facing the risk they could
lose "passporting" rights that enable them to sell their
products throughout Europe.
"We're looking at getting the licences for our EU
reinsurance company in Dublin and have an EU insurance company,
which will give us some protection for growing in Europe into
the future, if there are problems with the Lloyd's licences,"
Chief Executive Andrew Horton told Reuters.
Britain's insurance and banking industries - the biggest in
Europe - are seen as some of the sectors with the most to lose
following the Brexit vote, due to their reliance on the
passporting system.
Dublin is the favoured alternative hub to London for
insurers due to its geographical proximity and similar
regulatory regime, as well as Ireland being an English-speaking
country, industry specialists say. It is already considered an
insurance centre, with giant insurer Zurich having its European
HQ there.
Ahead of the referendum, Lloyd's, which groups more than 80
insurance syndicates in the City of London, warned that the
specialist insurance market would be less appealing to investors
outside Britain after a Brexit vote.
Beazley's Horton said the firm's main aim is to lobby with
Lloyd's to ensure that the Lloyd's market manages to maintain
the insurance licences that allow it access to the EU bloc.
The company is keen to do all it can to ensure continued
access to Europe as it hopes to replicate there the success of
its U.S. speciality lines business - which covers professional
and management liability.
Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property
insurance and reinsurance, reported a 3 percent fall in
first-half pretax profit as premium rates declined for much of
the large risk business the company underwrites in London.
Gross written premiums, however, rose about 2 percent to
$1.12 billion over the period, buoyed by strong growth of the
firm's speciality lines business in the United States, which
accounts for about 85 percent to 90 percent of its specialty
lines business.
Horton said Beazley expected its U.S. and UK speciality
lines business to compensate for fewer premiums written in
marine and property accounts in the second half.
Over the six months ended June 30, pretax profit fell to
$150.2 million due to fewer catastrophes, against a record
$154.5 mln in the first half of last year. The Canadian wildfire
was the only significant catastrophe over the period, Horton
said.
Shares in Beazley were up 1.4 percent at 392 pence at 0830
GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent drop in the wider FTSE midcap
index.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish; Additonal reporting by Carolyn Cohn;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Susan Fenton)