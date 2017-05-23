UK biotech boasts Europe's best pipeline as Brexit threat looms

| LONDON
LONDON May 24 Britain's biotech sector boasts
the strongest new drug pipeline in Europe but industry leaders
say it needs continued access to global talent, funding and
regulatory clarity to thrive in the future - all of which could
be jeopardised by Brexit.
A new report on Wednesday showed Britain was well ahead of
rivals like Germany, France and Switzerland in terms of the
number of experimental drugs in clinical development at
early-stage biotech firms.
British biotech companies also topped the charts in venture
capital financing, receiving more than a third of the total
raised across Europe and more than any other European country,
the report by trade group BioIndustry Association (BIA) found.
But there are serious challenges ahead, with sentiment
cooling towards biotech investments after a record stock market
run that peaked in 2015 and Britain's decision to leave the
European Union by 2019 adding to anxiety.
"People, money, the future of science and medicines
regulation are the big issues of Brexit - and it is all
happening in a challenging timeframe," BIA chief executive Steve
Bates told Reuters.
The BIA report showed a total of 1.13 billion pounds ($1.47
billion) was raised by UK-based biotech companies in 2016, down
from an all-time high of 1.88 billion pounds in 2015.
Cash raised from initial public offerings (IPOs) was
significantly lower at 105 million pounds, down from 307 million
in 2015, and five out of the seven IPOs in 2016 happened before
the EU referendum.
Venture capital funding, however, held up well, bolstered by
inflows from veteran fund manager Neil Woodford, whose funds
invested nearly half the 681 million pounds ploughed into the
industry last year.
Significantly, Britain and non-EU member Switzerland
accounted for 1.065 billion pounds of biotech venture funding in
2016, against 860 million for the rest of Europe combined.
Still, industry leaders are concerned at the potential loss
of pivotal investment from the European Investment Bank and its
European Investment Fund as a result of Brexit, leaving a
funding gap that may have to be filled from inside Britain.
Another big Brexit worry is the future of drug regulation,
with Britain set to leave the European Medicines Agency network,
creating uncertainty over the approval of new medicines and the
monitoring of existing ones in Britain.
"We need clarity on how medicines regulation is going to
work post-Brexit and we would like to be closely aligned to the
European system," Bates said.
Stricter immigration rules in Brexit Britain are a further
headache for industry executives and investors, given
biotechnology's reliance on global talent.
"Any Brexit settlement that limits our ability to recruit
entrepreneurial scientists, physicians and leading biotech
executives would have a devastating impact on the growth and
success of the UK biotech sector," said Kate Bingham, managing
partner at SV Health Investors.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
