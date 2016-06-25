Central banks ready to cooperate after Brexit result

ZURICH, June 25 Central banks are ready to
cooperate to support financial stability in the wake of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the Bank for
International Settlements said on Saturday.
Central bankers gathered at the organisation's global
economy meeting in Switzerland discussed the implications of the
referendum.
"Governors endorsed the contingency measures put in place by
the Bank of England and emphasised the preparedness of central
banks to support the proper functioning of financial markets,"
said Agustín Carstens, chairman of the global economy meeting.
"Central banks will carefully monitor market functioning and
stability, and cooperate closely."
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kevin Liffey)