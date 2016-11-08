"Get on with it": English seaside town has Brexit message for PM May

* Blackpool voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in June
By Elisabeth O'Leary
BLACKPOOL, England, Nov 8 The message to Prime
Minister Theresa May from this English seaside town rings loud
and clear four months after it voted for Brexit: Britain should
leave the European Union as soon as possible.
Many politicians and media are in uproar over a court ruling
last week that May must consult parliament before holding formal
divorce talks with the EU, potentially delaying their start.
The court's decision has upset Brexit supporters in
Blackpool, a resort whose heyday has passed and which
overwhelmingly backed leaving the EU in June. But the ruling, a
slump in the pound and rise in some retail prices since the
referendum have failed to dampen their fervour.
"I think they (the government) need to get a grip and get on
with it," retail manager Emma Jones, 40, said outside the ornate
Grand Theatre in Blackpool's main shopping centre.
Likening Brexit opponents to babies, she said: "I think the
remainers are stamping their feet and spitting out their dummies
(pacifiers)."
Political squabbles in London have had little impact in
Blackpool, a town about 250 miles (400 km) northwest of the
capital where, as in many parts of Britain, voters were worried
about immigration and a loss of sovereignty to the EU, and
disillusioned with national politicians.
Some 68 percent of voters voted for Brexit in Blackpool,
which still attracts millions of tourists each year to its sandy
beaches, pier, theme park, tower, theatres and ballroom even
though its Victorian grandeur has faded.
Their main concern now is that May overcomes obstacles to
Brexit as quickly as possible, including the High Court ruling
that parliament must have a say before she can trigger Article
50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to launch divorce talks.
"In June, we already voted to leave. There shouldn't be any
laws or anything like that. We should just go ahead with it,"
said postman Dave Hudson, 41, on his rounds along the sea front.
Some newspapers called the ruling a betrayal of the public
vote and have suggested lawmakers will block or water down the
process. One described the three judges who made the ruling as
"enemies of the people".
Nigel Farage, a Brexit campaigner and leader of the UK
Independence Party, has even warned of street disturbances.
In Blackpool, plenty of people want faster progress towards
Brexit but there is no sign of people turning to violence.
"I don't think there are going to be any riots if it doesn't
happen, but people will get impatient," Hudson said. "For me
it's got to be done proper, you can't just rush it."
"DEPRIVED"
About 52 percent of people who voted on June 23 supported
leaving the EU and 48 percent wanted to stay. Some 45,146 of the
66,959 people who voted in Blackpool backed Brexit, making it
the most eurosceptic place in northwestern England.
Like many seaside resorts still dependent on tourism, it has
suffered in recent decades as Britons enjoyed cheap package
holidays abroad. The Brexit camp hopes the pound's fall will
persuade more Britons and foreigners to holiday in Britain, and
are encouraged that the country attracted 2 percent more
visitors in July compared to the same month last year.
The vote in Blackpool was heavily pro-Brexit even though
Blackpool has benefited financially from the European Regional
Development Fund (ERDF).
In 2010, some 14 million pounds ($17.40 million) was
provided for a 40-million pound facelift and redevelopment of
its tourist attractions. The ERDF also contributed 3 million
pounds towards improving the resort's sea defences.
"The EU has been good for us and we benefited from it but I
just want our country back," said Sonia Chatterjee, 64, who has
lived in Blackpool for 40 years.
Asked about the High Court decision, she said: "We voted to
go out. What's it got to do with them? We had a vote so why does
parliament have to interfere? ... I'm not fearful (Brexit won't
happen) but I wouldn't put it past any of them -- you never know
what's going to happen with lawyers with politicians."
Government figures showed in 2015 that 20 percent of
Blackpool's neighbourhoods were in the most deprived one percent
nationally, the highest proportion of any area in the country.
Some retail firms, including Britain's biggest maker of
potato chips (crisps), have started raising prices since the
pound's fall.
But there are no signs of regrets in Blackpool.
"I deal with companies in Germany and abroad and some
suppliers have been saying prices will rise because of the drop
in prices of the pound but they will stabilise," said Jackie
Holden, 30, who runs a wool shop in nearby Fleetwood.
"I think a lot of it is fear-mongering. I take what I read
in the papers with a pinch of salt."
