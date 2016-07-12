REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brexit to trigger UK recession over coming year -BlackRock

(Refiles to include BlackRock RIC)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 12 Britain will fall into recession
over the coming year and growth in each of the next five years
will be at least 0.5 percentage points lower as a result of
Britain leaving the European Union, BlackRock Inc said
on Tuesday.
"Our base case is we will have a recession," Richard
Turnill, chief investment strategist at the world's largest
asset manager, told reporters at the firm's investment outlook
briefing.
"There's likely to be a significant reduction of investment
in the UK," he said, adding that Brexit will ensure political
and economic uncertainty remains high.
Turnill and his colleagues expect the Bank of England to cut
interest rates to zero this week from the current all-time low
of 0.5 percent, and expand its quantitative easing bond-buying
programme next month.
"The market is not entirely priced for that yet," said Scott
Thiel, BlackRock's deputy CIO and head of global bonds. This
means sterling will fall further, although not as low as parity
against the dollar unless in "extreme circumstances".
The BoE will resume buying gilts before dipping its toes
back into the corporate bond market, Thiel said, noting the
European Central Bank's success in narrowing corporate bond
spreads through its bond purchases in that market.
Sterling hit a 31-year low of $1.2796 last week, down around
15 percent since the June 23 referendum although it has since
clawed back some ground against the dollar and the euro.
New York-based BlackRock oversaw $4.7 trillion in assets
globally as of March 31. Of that, $1.5 trillion was in fixed
income assets.
The Brexit fallout will result in "materially lower" growth
in the euro zone as investment plans are deferred, and have a
"moderately" negative impact on U.S. and Asian growth, Turnill
said.
Overall, BlackRock expects global investment returns to
remain low across all asset classes thanks to more QE from the
BoE, ECB and Bank of Japan, and the Federal Reserve keeping
interest rates lower for longer than previously expected.
In a low-yielding environment, they favour emerging market
bonds, developed market investment-grade corporate debt, and
selected bank debt in the euro zone's periphery countries.
Equities are also a good bet even though Wall Street is
trading at its highest levels ever, with easy global monetary
policy continuing to support prices.
The dividend yield on global stocks is currently around 2.6
percent, an attractive proposition compared to ultra-low and
even negative bond yields, said Charles Prideaux, BlackRock's
head of active investments, EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Swaha Pattanaik; Editing by Catherine
Evans)