BMW says UK must take global business views into account during Brexit

LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW, which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.

"As a major investor and employer in the UK, the BMW Group firmly believes the government should take the concerns of international business into account," a spokeswoman said.

"Not only free trade but also cross-border employment opportunities and unified, internationally applied regulations are of proven benefit to business, the economy and individuals." (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
