BMW says UK must take global business views into account during Brexit

LONDON, March 29 German carmaker BMW,
which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the
country must listen to the views of global companies during
Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of
crucial importance.
"As a major investor and employer in the UK, the BMW Group
firmly believes the government should take the concerns of
international business into account," a spokeswoman said.
"Not only free trade but also cross-border employment
opportunities and unified, internationally applied regulations
are of proven benefit to business, the economy and individuals."
