No change to gilt future trading times after Brexit vote - ICE

LONDON May 27 The main exchange for trading in UK government bond futures said on Friday it will not open early on the morning after Britain's vote on European Union membership.

Gilt futures will trade as normal on Friday June 24 between 0800 and 1800 London time, a spokeswoman for ICE Futures Europe said in an emailed statement. Results of the Brexit vote are expected to trickle through during the early hours of Friday.

Trading in UK debt tends to be confined to when the exchange is open mainly because bond dealers use the futures contracts to hedge positions in the cash bonds they buy and sell.

Gilt futures contracts have opened for earlier trading to accommodate a rise in volumes and volatility around major political events.

Following an inconclusive British national election in 2010, gilt futures opened for trading at 0100 London time. However, ICE said there was no change in trading hours for the 2015 national election or Scotland's referendum on independence in 2014.

ICE declined to comment further on the decision. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)