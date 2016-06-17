REFILE-BP's Dudley says Brexit would create uncertainty in the world - Bloomberg TV

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
(Refiles to amend the headline)
MOSCOW, June 17 A decision by the British people to quit the European Union in a forthcoming referendum would trigger a period of uncertainty for the world, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley told Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Dudley said: "It's not going to change exactly what BP does. We will respond.
"(But) my personal concern is the unintended consequences - no one is quite sure what will happen. I'm sure the pound will gyrate a bit. I think it will put the world into some period of uncertainty ... including for Britain. So, I'm concerned about that," he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.