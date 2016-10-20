Germany must not lower regulatory standards to lure British banks - Bundesbank's Dombret

LONDON Oct 20 Germany will not lower regulatory standards to lure banks from Britain after it voted to leave the European Union, Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, adding that the bloc should not "punish" Britain in Brexit negotiations.

Media reports earlier this month suggested Berlin is considering changing labour laws to woo banks away from London.

Asked on the sidelines of an event in London about other ways in which financial centres could lure business from Britain, Dombret said:

"We are not in business of promoting or demoting financial centres. By no means can anyone expect the Bundesbank to lower standards, while I'm not expecting other countries to lower standards," Dombret told reporters.

Dombret said he was hoping for "fair" negotiations over Brexit, and urged the EU not to treat Britain too harshly.

"The EU should not take a stance of punishing the UK for what they think could be a misbehaviour. From the other hand, it is probably not possible for the UK to cherry pick on certain issues." (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Huw Jones)