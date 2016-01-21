Cameron urges businesses to speak up about Britain's EU membership

UK PM May says she has had positive discussions with banks
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Businesses should speak up about Britain's membership of the European Union now rather than wait for the upcoming referendum campaign, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
Cameron told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that he had made good progress with his plan to renegotiate Britain's EU ties and hoped a deal could be reached at next month's meeting of EU leaders.
"If business backs my reforms ... I would argue get out there and support those things," he said.
"The sooner you can start to look at your own businesses and come up with the examples and the ideas about the benefits and the problems that there are with Europe the more that you are able to help to explain and set the context for this vitally important question." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Stephen Addison)
* Energiedienst Holding AG (EDH) is expected to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected
* Says Japanese monetary easing to continue (Adds comments on Japan)