UPDATE 1-Britain's Cameron calls on business to support staying in EU

(Cameron, Polman, Rutte comments)
By Elizabeth Piper and Martinne Geller
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 British Prime
Minister David Cameron called on business on Thursday to speak
out in favour of Britain staying in a reformed European Union,
but warned those wanting a quick fix that he would settle only
for the "right deal".
Cameron, who was attending the World Economic Forum in the
Swiss resort of Davos, hit back at criticism that his decision
to call a referendum increased global uncertainty, saying he was
a democrat who wanted to "confront this issue" once and for all.
His appeal, though, was to a largely sympathetic, if small,
audience, increasingly worried that a Brexit, or British exit,
would further hurt their businesses and London's status as a
financial centre at a time when the global economy is shaky.
"I hope that business ... and other organisations won't hold
back. I would say don't hold back right now, even though the
question isn't settled," Cameron said, adding he hoped to
achieve agreement with the European Union at a February summit.
"If there's a good deal on the table I will take it and
that's what will happen. But I do want to be very clear, if
there isn't the right deal, I'm not in a hurry," he told a
half-empty hall at the leading business conference.
The referendum will not only shape Britain's role in world
trade and affairs, but also the EU, which is struggling to
maintain unity over migration and financial crises.
Cameron described the referendum, which could be held as
early as June if he wins a deal next month, as "a massively
important generational question for Britain and for Europe".
The prime minister met business leaders in Davos after being
boosted by pledges from several banks to fund a campaign to keep
Britain inside the European Union and by senior European leaders
who said a Brexit would be a "tragedy" and "disaster".
"We would all be worse off if you were to leave," Dutch
Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country holds the EU presidency
for the first half of this year, told a British questioner.
Paul Polman, the head of consumer goods company Unilever,
likened a possible Brexit to a messy, costly and ultimately
regrettable divorce.
"I think the UK has to ask themselves some profound
questions, even the people that emotionally would say right now
I need a short term solution that I might run away from
something," he told Reuters.
"It's not necessarily the right long-term solution."
BRITONS SPLIT
But the British leader must still persuade Britons, who
according to opinion polls are deeply split over EU membership.
Although official campaigning on both sides of the debate
will not begin until Cameron has finished negotiations with the
bloc which he hopes will secure a better membership deal for
Britain, the battle lines have already been drawn.
And Cameron's courting of companies and pledges from banks
to help fund those lobbying to stay in the EU were swiftly met
by the 'out' campaign saying the donations were proof that the
EU protects vested interests.
Many British businessmen say the EU needs deeper reform to
secure them the financial advantages they need. They want the
single market in the digital and service industries to be
developed and bureaucracy to be cut.
"If Britain decides to stay in a reformed Europe at no stage
will you hear me say that 'that is perfection, this organisation
is now fixed'," Cameron told the audience.
"There are many things that are imperfect about the European
Union today and there'll be many things that will be imperfect
about the European Union even after this negotiation."
(additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Davos and Kylie
MacLellan in London, editing by Anna Willard)