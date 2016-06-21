UPDATE 1-PM Cameron says Britain's EU referendum is "very close" - Financial Times

(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 21 Prime Minister David Cameron
said Thursday's referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union was likely to be very close but he also predicted
a "remain dividend" in investments if Britons voted to stay in
the 28-nation bloc.
With just two days to go until the referendum that will
shape the future of Europe, opinion polls have indicated that
British public opinion is so divided that the outcome is too
close to call.
"It's very close; nobody knows what's going to happen," he
told The Financial Times newspaper in an interview, published on
Tuesday.
In the event of a "remain" vote, Cameron predicted an
investment surge into Britain.
"I think on Friday that businesses, wealth creators, job
creators will think: Britain has made a decision, let's pile
back into the economy and create jobs and opportunity because
it's a great place to do business," he told the FT.
Cameron also issued a warning to members of his ruling
Conservative Party who say they would continue to fight for a
Brexit if 'Remain' won by only a narrow majority.
"As far as I'm concerned this referendum should settle the
matter," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday Cameron appealed to Britons, especially
older voters, to think about the impact leaving the European
Union would have on the country and future generations.
(Writing by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Gareth Jones)