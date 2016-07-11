UPDATE 2-Cameron says UK must stay close to the EU after Brexit

(adds comments from defence companies and Pentagon)
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Prime Minister
David Cameron said it was in Britain's fundamental interest to
remain very close to the European Union when it renegotiates a
new relationship with the bloc it voted to leave in a referendum
last month.
Speaking to global aerospace executives at the Farnborough
airshow, Cameron said Britain must accept the reality of the
vote and must make it work, including forging a new relationship
with its European partners.
"The big strategic decisions are for the next prime minister
but the groundwork is under way," he said on Monday.
"All I would say about the outcome is this: I believe it is
in our fundamental national and economic interest to remain very
close to the European Union, for trade, for business, for
security, for cooperation. So let that be our goal."
Cameron announced his resignation the day after his campaign
to remain in the European Union was defeated in the referendum.
He said Britain had already had a taste of the turbulence in
global markets and in term of the value of the pound that he had
warned would follow a leave victory.
"There will be other problems ahead - but I want to be
clear: we will deal with them from a position of strength, with
a growing economy, a greatly reduced deficit, lower inflation
and more jobs and businesses than ever before in our country,"
he said.
"Above all though, we must recognise we are in a new reality
now, we must accept it and we must make it work."
He said Britain needed to "think big and think radically" to
ensure the best outcome in the new circumstances, including a
much bigger push on trade and investment targeting fast-growing
economies like India and China.
The bosses of Britain's two biggest defence companies, BAE
Systems and Rolls-Royce, said earlier on Monday
that they would cope with the fallout from Brexit, but they
needed government to play its part.
Also speaking at Farnborough, the U.S. Pentagon chief arms
buyer Frank Kendall said Britain's vote to leave the European
union was not expected to fundamentally alter its ties with the
U.S. military or weapons-related trade.
