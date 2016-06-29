版本:
Britain's Cameron says keeping UK together of paramount importance

LONDON, June 29 Keeping the United Kingdom together is of paramount importance, British Prime Minster David Cameron said on Wednesday, responding to concerns that its constituent nations could seek independence after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

"Keeping the United Kingdom together is an absolute paramount national interest for our country," he told parliament (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

