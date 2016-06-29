Britain's Cameron says keeping UK together of paramount importance

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
LONDON, June 29 Keeping the United Kingdom together is of paramount importance, British Prime Minster David Cameron said on Wednesday, responding to concerns that its constituent nations could seek independence after Britons voted to leave the European Union.
"Keeping the United Kingdom together is an absolute paramount national interest for our country," he told parliament (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.