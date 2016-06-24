Canada's largest pension funds eye post-Brexit bargains

* Valuations seen falling, providing opportunities
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's largest pension funds
see opportunities to invest in UK real estate and infrastructure
at discounted prices following Britain's decision to leave the
European Union, fund executives said on Friday.
The funds, which manage over C$1 trillion ($768 billion) of
assets and are among the biggest investors in U.K. real estate
and infrastructure, anticipate valuations falling as a result of
Britain's decision to leave the bloc, presenting opportunities
for investors willing to take a long-term view.
"The Canadian plans are great investors and I think, as
opportunities present themselves, they will take advantage of
them. It's at times of dislocation that people often get a
really good deal," said Hugh O'Reilly, chief executive at OP
Trust, one of Canada's 10 biggest public pension funds.
Canada's large pension funds have differentiated themselves
from international rivals by investing directly in
infrastructure and real estate as an alternative to choppy
equity markets and low-yielding government bonds.
In the U.K., Canadian funds own or have a stake in assets
including London City Airport, the High Speed One rail link
connecting London to the Channel Tunnel, the country's National
Lottery operator Camelot, Scotland's biggest gas network and the
ports of Southampton and Grimsby.
Their long-term investment perspective means they can look
beyond short-term volatility to invest in assets they believe
will deliver strong returns in future years, executives say.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's
biggest dealmakers and Canada's biggest public pension plan,
said the fallout from the vote could provide compelling
opportunities and the U.K. remained an attractive market.
"The U.K. and Europe continue to be very important and
attractive markets for us. As any investor, we have a bias to
stability over uncertainty, yet periods of dislocation can
present compelling opportunities that short-term investors are
unable to pursue," a spokesman for the fund said.
The funds continue to view Britain as a good investment over
the longer term despite concerns over the impact that the
decision will have on London's standing as a financial centre.
"The economic fundamentals in the U.K. are very solid. We
think there are, and may continue to be, great opportunities
from an investment point of view. In terms of the position of
the City (of London), I think what matters there is access to
capital plus its talented people," O'Reilly said.
Lisa Lafave, senior portfolio manager at the Healthcare of
Ontario Pension Plan, another of Canada's 10 largest funds and a
big investor in U.K. real estate, also said she anticipated the
vote to leave would present buying opportunities.
"There may be some positive opportunities in the short-term.
Timing will be important to protect from any downside," she
said.
A spokeswoman for the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan,
Canada's third-biggest public pension plan, said the fund was
continuing to work on new opportunities in the U.K.
Earlier this year, a consortium of Canadian pension funds
purchased London' City airport, effectively a vote of confidence
in London's future as a financial centre regardless of the
outcome of the vote.
($1 = 1.3024 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Alan Crosby)