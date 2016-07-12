BoE's Carney says weaker economic outlook could warrant stimulus

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
LONDON, July 12 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank may have to react to a weaker economic outlook after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, reinforcing the idea that the BoE is ready to provide the economy with more stimulus.
"The possibility of the economic outlook softening, that there is less demand for credit for various reasons and if the outlook has worsened ... in the judgment of the MPC, there always could be monetary response if that's consistent with its remit," Carney told lawmakers. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by)
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.