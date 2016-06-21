A purr-fect union? Cats war over 'Brexit' on social media

| June 21
June 21 The fur is flying on social media as
Britons prepare to vote Thursday on whether the United Kingdom
should remain in the European Union.
The hashtags #CatsAgainstBrexit and #CatsForBrexit flooded
Twitter on Monday and Tuesday, as pro- and
anti-independence citizens tweeted feline photos and messages
imploring voters to side with them in the referendum on Thursday
on a British exit or "Brexit."
The vote comes amid warnings from world leaders, investors
and companies that a decision to leave the 28-nation bloc would
diminish Britain's influence, unleash turmoil on markets and
send shock waves around the Western world.
"Naughty Cat worries we'll be on the outside looking in,
missing influence we once had #CatsAgainstBrexit," tweeted
Nicola Blackwood (@nicolablackwood), a conservative politician
and member of parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon, late
Monday. The tweet included a photo of a cat looking through a
"My cat is praying for #Brexit #CatsForBrexit," tweeted
Maria Caulfield (@mariacaulfield), a member of parliament for
Lewes, along with an image of a cat covering its face with its
Others found comic relief in the hashtags, likening the
Brexit debate to cats' sometimes fickle behavior.
"We're voting in. Are you sure? In. Or out? Definitely in.
In, okay. Don't shut the door. #CatsAgainstBrexit #fickle,"
tweeted GFDavies (@gailfdavies), with a photo of two cats
The probability of a Brexit by 2017 was at 26 percent
Tuesday, according to the online betting platform PredictIt.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Marguerita Choy)