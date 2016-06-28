Confederation of British Industry says UK "a long way off" any EU plan

LONDON, June 28 Britain appears a long way from
developing a clear plan on the country's future trading
relationship with the European Union, the head of the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Tuesday after a
meeting with government.
CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said some firms were
putting investment on hold after Britain's vote to leave the EU
last week, and that they needed a clearer sense of what the
government intended to do.
"It's incredibly early days. I don't think anybody's coming
out of these meetings feeling great, but they are coming out
with a sense of resolve," she told reporters.
"We're a long way off having a plan and leadership and that
is still where we will be continuing to make (the point) that
this is what businesses need," she added.
Fairbairn said businesses expressed very high levels of real
and genuine concern to business minister Sajid Javid, who had
called the meeting, and that the government also needed to
address the fears of EU migrants employed in Britain.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen
Addison)