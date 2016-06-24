REFILE-UPDATE 3-Central banks move to calm jittery markets after Brexit shock

(Adds product code)
* BoE offers more than 250 billion pounds in liquidity
* SNB intervenes
* ECB says will provide liquidity if needed
* Some Asian central banks seen intervening
By William Schomberg and Joshua Franklin
LONDON/ZURICH, June 24 Some of the world's
biggest central banks offered financial backstops to soothe
plunging markets on Friday after Britain voted to leave the EU,
and some intervened in currency markets as they worried that the
volatility could hit growth.
The Bank of England offered to provide more than 250 billion
pounds ($347 billion) plus "substantial" access to foreign
currency to ease any squeeze in markets and Governor Mark Carney
said it would consider more measures if needed.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said it was ready to provide dollar
liquidity through its existing swap lines with central banks,
"as necessary, to address pressures in global funding markets,
which could have adverse implications for the U.S. economy".
"The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring developments in
global financial markets, in cooperation with other central
banks," it added in a statement.
The European Central Bank said it could provide additional
liquidity and would protect euro zone financial stability, while
the People's Bank of China pledged to keep the yuan basically
stable and said it would maintain ample liquidity.
The shock referendum result dented Britain's economic growth
prospects and sent the value of the pound down by as much
as 10 percent to a 31-year low against the dollar.
The outcome also raised questions about the future of the
European Union itself and European shares tumbled almost 10
percent before recovering some ground.
With memories of the 2007-09 financial crisis still fresh,
central banks are concerned that market liquidity could quickly
dry up, depriving the real economy of access to cash and
financial instruments.
"The Bank (of England) will not hesitate to take additional
measures as required as those markets adjust and the UK economy
moves forward," Carney said, warning that economic volatility
can be expected as Britain adjusts.
The British economy was already slowing ahead of the
referendum and Carney has previously warned that it could go
into recession in the event of a vote to leave the EU.
Ratings agency Fitch said Britain faces weaker growth and
investment prospects while its status as a major international
banking hub could be damaged as some businesses shift to the EU.
STABLER, FOR NOW
ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said markets were
already stabilising after the initial surprise, and that panic
was not justified.
Ten-year bond yields in Spain and Italy, up around 40 basis
points in early trade, recovered most of their losses by midday.
But a former deputy governor of the BoE said it was not
clear that the fall in sterling would prove to be a one-off
adjustment that buys the Bank some time to consider an interest
rate cut or other measures to cushion the economy.
"What could happen is that it doesn't stabilise and actually
we get a real loss of confidence, big movements in funds despite
the reassuring voices and the bank liquidity," John Gieve said.
"At that point, they have to look at other things like
sterling support by using their reserves and buying sterling or
some new kind of QE mechanism."
Officials from the Group of Seven rich economies held a
conference call and issued a statement to underscore their
confidence in Britain's economy and banks.
In a rare move for a major central bank, the Swiss National
Bank openly intervened in currency markets to weaken the
safe-haven franc, promising to do even more if needed.
"The Swiss National Bank has intervened in the foreign
exchange market to stabilise the situation and will remain
active in that market," the SNB said in a statement.
Major Asian central banks were also said to be intervening.
Traders suggested the Bank of Korea was seen to have sold
dollars to curb the won's fall while the Reserve Bank of India
probably sold dollars through state-owned banks to prevent the
rupee from falling further.
The BoE has previously said it might use standing swap
facilities with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB, the SNB and
the Bank of Japan which allow them to exchange currencies in
case of market disruption. Those facilities could be used to
provide foreign currency liquidity for banks in Britain.
